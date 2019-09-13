Redskins' Derrius Guice: Placed on IR
Guice (knee) has been placed on injured reserve, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Earlier this week, Guice had surgery to trim a torn meniscus, ruling him out indefinitely. He's now ineligible to play for the next eight weeks, though he can resume practicing after six weeks. Adrian Peterson will serve as Washington's lead runner, with pass-catching back Chris Thompson also a candidate to get some of the snaps and touches that otherwise would've gone to Guice.
