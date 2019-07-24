Redskins' Derrius Guice: Receives full clearance
Guice (knee/hamstring) has clearance to practice without any limitations, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Guice made good progress in his ACL recovery throughout winter and spring, only to pick up a minor hamstring injury at some point during the summer. It's apparently no longer a problem, but this does serve as a useful reminder that players are more susceptible to other medical issues in the first year back from a severe injury. Running backs coach Randy Jordan said he envisions a 50-50 or 60-40 carry split between Guice and Adrian Peterson, with Chris Thompson presumably getting most of the snaps in passing situations. Although it isn't an ideal situation, the 2018 second-round pick at least will have a chance to emerge as the leader of a crowded Washington backfield.
