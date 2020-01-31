Redskins' Derrius Guice: Recovered from MCL sprain
Guice said Friday that he's healed from the MCL sprain that caused him to spend the final three games of the 2019 season on injured reserve, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reports.
Due to a trio of knee injuries -- two of which required surgeries --- Guice has only appeared in five contests since being selected by Washington in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. All of his injuries resulted in trips to injured reserve, so it's certainly encouraging that he's managed kick off the offseason healthy. The 22-year-old will now shift his attention toward rehab in order to rebuild strength in his knee and the muscles surrounding it, with the goal of retaining his speed and ability to make quick cuts. Even full participation throughout OTAs and training camp would do little to alleviate concerns about the running back's durability, but Guice will be the favorite to lead Washington's backfield in 2020 if he can just stay healthy.
