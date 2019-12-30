Guice (knee) said he is feeling better and plans to stay in Virginia for offseason rehab, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Guice will stay at the team facility to receive treatment for his MCL sprain while the Redskins continue their search for a new general manager and a new head coach. Given that he suffered his injury Dec. 8, the 22-year-old running back should be ready for the start of the offseason program in early April, though his mounting history of knee injuries remains a major concern. Guice is a clear favorite to handle the lead backfield role in Washington if he can just stay healthy, coming off a 2019 campaign with 42 carries for 245 yards (5.8 average) and two touchdowns, plus seven catches for 79 yards and another score on nine targets. Granted, he only played five games, and he produced more than half his rushing yards in a single contest -- a Week 13 matchup with Carolina's incompetent run defense. Fellow running backs Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents this offseason, while Adrian Peterson and Bryce Love (knee) are under contract for 2020.