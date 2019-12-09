Redskins' Derrius Guice: Ruled out for Week 15
Interim coach Bill Callahan said Monday that Guice (knee) has been ruled out for the Redskins' Week 15 matchup with the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The results of the MRI that Guice underwent earlier Monday aren't yet available, but the Redskins apparently aren't willing to take any chances with the running back after he injured his left knee in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Packers. That knee is the same one in which Guice tore his ACL in the 2018 preseason, wiping out his entire rookie campaign. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network relayed shortly after the contest that the Redskins believe Guice may have suffered an MCL sprain, and if the MRI confirms that diagnosis, the 22-year-old could end up missing the remainder of the season. Guice's absence for at least Week 15 clears the way for Adrian Peterson to operate as the Redskins' undisputed No. 1 option on the ground.
