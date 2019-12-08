Play

Guice (knee) won't return to Sunday's game in Green Bay.

Guice suffered a knee injury at the end of a 23-yard run in the second quarter, thus ending his day with five carries for 42 yards. Due to his rich history of serious knee concerns, his status will be one to watch in the coming days. The Redskins are left with Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood at running back.

