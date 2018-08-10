Redskins' Derrius Guice: Scheduled for MRI
Guice (knee) will have an MRI on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Guice was injured during Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots at the end of an impressive 34-yard run that was wiped out by a penalty. He grabbed his left knee after the play, but it wasn't long before he stood up and walked off the field under his own power. Following a brief examination from the training staff, Guice hung around on the sideline with his teammates for the rest of the night. Per Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington, Guice had a slight limp in the locker room after Thursday's game, but he didn't have ice or a brace over his leg. The rookie second-round pick dealt with an injury to the same left knee last season at LSU, missing a game Sept. 30 and managing just 121 yards on 37 carries over the following two weeks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How deep is quarterback?
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first...
-
Finding gems among No. 3 receivers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 20 receivers listed at No. 3 on their team's respective depth chart...
-
Fantasy football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Expert rankings debate for WR
Dave Richard and Heath Cummings discuss and debate their rankings for the wide receiver position...
-
Breakout WR to target
Heath Cummings looks for wide receivers who could provide a huge return on investment this...
-
Rookie WR rankings
There's no Odell Beckham or Michael Thomas in the 2018 receiver draft class, but there are...