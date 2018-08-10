Guice (knee) will have an MRI on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Guice was injured during Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots at the end of an impressive 34-yard run that was wiped out by a penalty. He grabbed his left knee after the play, but it wasn't long before he stood up and walked off the field under his own power. Following a brief examination from the training staff, Guice hung around on the sideline with his teammates for the rest of the night. Per Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington, Guice had a slight limp in the locker room after Thursday's game, but he didn't have ice or a brace over his leg. The rookie second-round pick dealt with an injury to the same left knee last season at LSU, missing a game Sept. 30 and managing just 121 yards on 37 carries over the following two weeks.