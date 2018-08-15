Redskins' Derrius Guice: Scheduled for surgery
Guice (knee) will have surgery Friday to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery eight days after Guice suffered the injury, which gives the second-round pick nearly 13 months to recover before Week 1 in 2019. The Redskins have already placed Guice on injured reserve, leaving Samaje Perrine and Rob Kelley to compete for carries on early downs.
