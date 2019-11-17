Guice ran for 24 yards on seven carries and scored a 45-yard touchdown on his only reception during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.

It's hard to believe that the former second-round pick Guice had not tallied an NFL touchdown prior to Week 11, but he got off the schneid in dramatic fashion Sunday, catching a screen pass from Dwayne Haskins, weaving down the right sideline and into the end zone to provide himself and Haskins with a mutual first career TD. Guice garnered just seven carries on the afternoon to Adrian Peterson's nine, but with Washington well outside of the playoff mix, there's motivation for the coaching staff to bestow Guice with a healthy workload moving forward. Week 12 presents an extremely favorable matchup for Guice and the Redskins' backfield as a whole, with Detroit's bottom-10 rush defense awaiting on the schedule.