Guice carried 10 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Panthers. He also caught two of three targets for an additional eight yards in the 29-21 win.

Although Guice came in with just 74 rushing yards in three prior outings this season, he exploded for 12.9 yards per carry while topping the 100-yard mark for the first time. He also scored his first two NFL rushing touchdowns on a pair of one-yard plunges to cap off his excellent performance. Guice should have every opportunity to flourish down the stretch and will look to do so in a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Packers.