Redskins' Derrius Guice: Scores twice in career game
Guice carried 10 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Panthers. He also caught two of three targets for an additional eight yards in the 29-21 win.
Although Guice came in with just 74 rushing yards in three prior outings this season, he exploded for 12.9 yards per carry while topping the 100-yard mark for the first time. He also scored his first two NFL rushing touchdowns on a pair of one-yard plunges to cap off his excellent performance. Guice should have every opportunity to flourish down the stretch and will look to do so in a favorable matchup next Sunday against the Packers.
