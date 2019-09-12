Guice hasn't yet been ruled out by coach Jay Gruden for Week 2's divisional clash with the Cowboys, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.

The running back is dealing with a meniscus issue in his right knee, and Washington has already declared that Adrian Peterson will be active for Week 2 after being a healthy scratch for Washington's opener, so this could just be an attempt by Gruden to keep the Dallas coaching staff guessing. Nonetheless, the club would seemingly prefer it if Guice seized the starting job, so if he proves able to play through the injury and gets a positive prognosis after an examination Wednesday, he could yet be in the lineup Sunday.