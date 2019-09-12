Redskins' Derrius Guice: Sliver of hope for Week 2
Guice hasn't yet been ruled out by coach Jay Gruden for Week 2's divisional clash with the Cowboys, Les Carpenter of The Washington Post reports.
The running back is dealing with a meniscus issue in his right knee, and Washington has already declared that Adrian Peterson will be active for Week 2 after being a healthy scratch for Washington's opener, so this could just be an attempt by Gruden to keep the Dallas coaching staff guessing. Nonetheless, the club would seemingly prefer it if Guice seized the starting job, so if he proves able to play through the injury and gets a positive prognosis after an examination Wednesday, he could yet be in the lineup Sunday.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Not ruled out for Week 2 just yet•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Timeline up in air•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Dealing with meniscus issue•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: May try stem cells to avoid surgery•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Expected to miss time•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Finds sledding tough in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...