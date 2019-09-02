Redskins' Derrius Guice: Tabbed for lead role
Coach Jay Gruden said Guice will get more carries than Adrian Peterson, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.
This doesn't necessarily mean Guice will be the Week 1 starter, but there's no reason to doubt Gruden about his intention to use the second-year pro as Washington's lead ballcarrier. The exact division of snaps and touches will still need to be monitored closely, with Peterson and passing-down back Chris Thompson also expected to be significant pieces in the offense. The Redskins open their season with a difficult matchup Week 1 in Philadelphia, facing a defense that allowed the fifth fewest rushing yards (1,183) to running backs last season.
