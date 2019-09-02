Coach Jay Gruden said Guice will get more carries than Adrian Peterson, Grant Paulsen of The Athletic reports.

This doesn't necessarily mean Guice will be the Week 1 starter, but there's no reason to doubt Gruden about his intention to use the second-year pro as Washington's lead ballcarrier. The exact division of snaps and touches will still need to be monitored closely, with Peterson and passing-down back Chris Thompson also expected to be significant pieces in the offense. The Redskins open their season with a difficult matchup Week 1 in Philadelphia, facing a defense that allowed the fifth fewest rushing yards (1,183) to running backs last season.