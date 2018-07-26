Redskins' Derrius Guice: Takes first-team reps

Guice took the bulk of Washington's first-team running back reps at Thursday's practice,John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Though the team didn't practice in pads Thursday, it's worth noting that Guice displayed some strong cutting ability in the process. The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder fell all the way to pick No. 59 in April's draft, but our bet is that ends up being a major steal for Washington. By the time Week 1 rolls around, look for Guice to head the team's backfield, with Chris Thompson in line to serve in a change-of-pace role. Samaje Perine, Rob Kelley and Byron Marshall are also in the mix, but Guice's combo of speed, power and balance should lead to him getting a solid share of early-down work as a rookie.

