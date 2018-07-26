Redskins' Derrius Guice: Takes first-team reps
Guice took the bulk of Washington's first-team running back reps at Thursday's practice,John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Though the team didn't practice in pads Thursday, it's worth noting that Guice displayed some strong cutting ability in the process. The 5-foot-11, 225-pounder fell all the way to pick No. 59 in April's draft, but our bet is that ends up being a major steal for Washington. By the time Week 1 rolls around, look for Guice to head the team's backfield, with Chris Thompson in line to serve in a change-of-pace role. Samaje Perine, Rob Kelley and Byron Marshall are also in the mix, but Guice's combo of speed, power and balance should lead to him getting a solid share of early-down work as a rookie.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg is one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy football draft experts
-
2QB league Sleepers, Breakouts & Bust
Heath Cummings takes a look at the two-QB format and offers sleepers, breakouts and busts.
-
Heath's QB Sleepers, Breakouts & Busts
Heath Cummings has sleepers breakouts and busts at the quarterback position, beginning with...
-
No. 2 quarterbacks with No. 1 upside
Jamey Eisenberg looks at backup quarterbacks who could emerge as starting options heading into...
-
Fantasy football busts: Avoid Lynch
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
Spotlight on Luck at start of camp
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the outlook for Andrew Luck this season in his comeback after missing...