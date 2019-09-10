Guice (knee) remains without a definitive timeline to return from the meniscus injury he sustained in the Week 1 loss to the Eagles, but a source familiar with the running back's condition believes he could make it back for the Week 3 matchup with the Bears, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The extent of Guice's injury still hasn't been clarified, but it looks like a virtual certainty at this point that he'll at least miss Sunday's showdown with the Cowboys. The 22-year-old's outlook beyond Week 2 remains murky, however, as another source told Copeland that Guice could be sidelined up to a month. Though Guice's injury is to his right knee rather than the left knee that required season-ending surgery in 2018, the Redskins are still likely to proceed cautiously with him. Adrian Peterson, who was a healthy inactive in the season opener, looks on track to act as the primary replacement for Guice on early downs, and Chris Thompson and Wendell Smallwood could see slightly expanded roles in the running game as well.