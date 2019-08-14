Redskins' Derrius Guice: To be held out again Thursday
Coach Jay Gruden said Guice (knee) won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Bengals, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
As Gruden mentioned Tuesday, Guice's left knee has yet to be cleared for full contact, so the decision to hold out the second-year back was expected. Elsewhere in the backfield, Peterson returned to practice Wednesday after dealing with a minor ankle injury, but it'd be a surprise if Gruden exposes the veteran back to game action Thursday. As a result, Samaje Perine should get another chance to dominate snaps early, with Byron Marshall, Shaun Wilson and Craig Reynolds on hand to work their way up the depth chart.
