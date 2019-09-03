Redskins' Derrius Guice: Trusted for lead role
Coach Jay Gruden said Guice will lead the Washington rushing attack and is capable of playing in any game situation, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports. "We feel like [Guice] can be a first-, second- and even third-down back if needed," Gruden said. "The offense, carries-wise, will probably go through him, pretty much."
The team liked what it saw from Guice in the third week of the preseason when he proved his return to health from an ACL tear with 11 carries for 44 yards against the Falcons. Gruden believes the 22-year-old has every-down ability, though he won't necessarily get to show it early in the season with Chris Thompson and Adrian Peterson also expected to have roles. Of course, it isn't out of the question for Guice to push Peterson out of the picture, or even steal some work from Thompson on passing downs. In terms of the post-2019 outlook, Peterson is 34 years old and Thompson is in the final year of his contract. For the immediate future, Guice becomes a clear favorite to lead the team in touches during Sunday's season opener at Philadelphia.
