Guice has traveled to have his knee examined by noted physician Dr. James Andrews on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's usually bad when a player visits Dr. Andrews. Rapoport reports that if Guice needs surgery on his torn right meniscus, he could miss four-to-six weeks. The Redskins hadn't ruled out Guice from playing this week on Wednesday, so this would appear to be a significant setback. Washington has already declared that Adrian Peterson will be active for Week 2 after being a healthy scratch for the season opener.