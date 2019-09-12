Redskins' Derrius Guice: Visiting specialist for knee
Guice has traveled to have his knee examined by noted physician Dr. James Andrews on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's usually bad when a player visits Dr. Andrews. Rapoport reports that if Guice needs surgery on his torn right meniscus, he could miss four-to-six weeks. The Redskins hadn't ruled out Guice from playing this week on Wednesday, so this would appear to be a significant setback. Washington has already declared that Adrian Peterson will be active for Week 2 after being a healthy scratch for the season opener.
More News
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Sliver of hope for Week 2•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Not ruled out for Week 2 just yet•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Timeline up in air•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Dealing with meniscus issue•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: May try stem cells to avoid surgery•
-
Redskins' Derrius Guice: Expected to miss time•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
You've got a ton of options to sort through at wide receiver every week. Get some help with...