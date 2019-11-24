Guice will be forced to contend with Adrian Peterson and Wendell Smallwood for snaps and touches out of the backfield Sunday against the Lions with Chris Thompson (toe) inactive for the contest, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

The Washington running-back room looked like it could become even more crowded in Week 12 with Chris Thompson carrying a questionable tag into the matchup, but he was ultimately ruled out for a fifth consecutive game. With the pass-catching specialist still out of the mix, the status quo will remain in place for the three available backs, though how the workload will be divvied up between the trio is difficult to predict. Smallwood led the group with a 44 percent offensive snap share in the Week 11 loss to the Jets, but saw the fewest touches on the day (one). Meanwhile, Guice (28 percent snap share, eight touches) and Peterson (24 percent, 11 touches) received similar playing time and overall involvement on offense.