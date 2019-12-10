Redskins' Derrius Guice: Won't play again this season
The Redskins placed Guice (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The team won't press its luck with a player that has already suffered severe knee injuries in both of his first two pro campaigns. Guice thus won't suit up again in 2019 after spraining the MCL in his left knee this past Sunday at Green Bay. In five appearances this season, he averaged 5.8 YPC and scored two touchdowns on his 42 rushes while tallying seven catches (on nine targets) for 79 yards and another TD. Expect Adrian Peterson to lead the Redskins' backfield the rest of the way, with Chris Thompson, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Ferguson in reserve roles.
