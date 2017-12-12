Redskins' Deshazor Everett: 11 tackles in win
Everett recorded 11 tackles (six solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Everett had a career-day Sunday, which included season highs in tackles and defensive snaps. The 25-year-old safety has flourished over the past three weeks with Montae Nicholson (concussion) sidelined.
