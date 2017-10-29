Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Active for Sunday's game
Everett (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Everett will make his first appearance since Week 4 in Kansas City. He'll return to the starting strong safety position, where he posted 14 tackles through the first four games. However, his workload may be limited since it's unclear how he'll react to his first game play in a month, so consider him a wait-and-see option.
