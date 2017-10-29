Everett (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Everett will make his first appearance since Week 4 in Kansas City. He'll return to the starting strong safety position, where he posted 14 tackles through the first four games. However, his workload may be limited since it's unclear how he'll react to his first game play in a month, so consider him a wait-and-see option.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories