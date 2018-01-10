Everett recorded 62 tackles (41 solo), five pass defensed and one forced fumble across 14 games this season.

Everett's season got off to a slow start after he suffered a sprained MCL in mid-September, but the 25-year-old was able to make a full recovery, logging two double-digit tackle performances in the final four weeks of the season. Washington will have a crowded secondary with Su'a Cravens expected to return to the team next season, which could leave Everett with less opportunities.

