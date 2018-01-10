Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Breakout season
Everett recorded 62 tackles (41 solo), five pass defensed and one forced fumble across 14 games this season.
Everett's season got off to a slow start after he suffered a sprained MCL in mid-September, but the 25-year-old was able to make a full recovery, logging two double-digit tackle performances in the final four weeks of the season. Washington will have a crowded secondary with Su'a Cravens expected to return to the team next season, which could leave Everett with less opportunities.
More News
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Posts 11 tackles in win•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Will not play Monday•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Questionable for Monday•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Limited participant Thursday•
-
Fantasy owners will be happy with Gruden
Once again, Jon Gruden is coaching the Raiders. If his second go-round with them is like his...
-
Playoff Challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the divisional...
-
Bears chief: What to expect with Nagy
The Bears have a new head coach, and Dave Richard dives into what that might mean for their...
-
Wild Card Weekend Fantasy recap
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from Wild Card Weekend when it comes to the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Start Brady, Bell
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal divisional...
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...