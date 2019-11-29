Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Clears concussion protocol
Everett put in a full practice Friday.
Everett increased his practice activity each day during the week and won't have an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Panthers. He'll provide depth in Washington's secondary.
More News
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Logs limited practice•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: In concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Suffers head injury•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Returns to contest•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Suffers injury Sunday•
-
Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Full participant Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 13, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Start Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Week 13 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 13 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 13 WR Preview: The T.Y. gap
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Week 13 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a huge Week 13 for many Fantasy teams, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
Stealing Signals Thanksgiving recap
Ben Gretch reviews all three Thanksgiving games to find actionable advice as we head toward...