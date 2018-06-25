Everett will compete with fourth-round rookie Troy Apke for a sub-package role, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.

After starting eight games at strong safety last season, Everett likely will drop back to a depth role now that Montae Nicholson is healthy. The battle between Apke and Everett isn't of much interest for short-term IDP purposes, but it could be important to the Washington defense if the team hopes to use more three-safety packages this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories