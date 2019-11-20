Play

Everett (ankle) was listed as a full participant during Wednesday's practice.

Everett has been out since Week 5 with an ankle injury, but his return to practice suggests he could be back in Washington's lineup Sunday against the Lions. If he ultimately receives the green light to play, Everett's role figures to be limited to special teams.

