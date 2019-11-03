Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Inks three-year extension
Everett (ankle) agreed to a three-year contract extension with Washington on Sunday.
The special teams captain has been outstanding for the Redskins in his career, appearing in 62 career regular season games, racking up 82 career tackles (51 solo), two interceptions, seven passes defensed and one forced fumble. The 27-year-old has already been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, but should be a special teams stalwart in Washington for the next three seasons.
