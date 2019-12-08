Play

Everett (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

Everett was already ruled out for Sunday's game at Green Bay, but he'll now be sidelined for the rest of the season. The special teams specialist inked a three-year, $9.15 million extension in November, but he was limited to only seven games in 2019.

