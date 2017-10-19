Everett (hamstring) was a limited participant at the Redskins' practice on Thursday, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Everett was inactive for Sunday's victory over the 49ers after sustaining the injury against the Chiefs in Week 5, but seems to be trending in the right direction at the point. The 25-year-old looks to be nearing a return to game action, but still has to get through two more practice before Monday night's game against the Eagles.