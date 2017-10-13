Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Listed as doubtful for Sunday's game
Everett (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Everett is still nursing the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Chiefs, despite the bye week providing him additional recovery time. The third-year safety has just 14 tackles (nine solo) and a pass breakup through four games this season, partly due to the fact that his snaps have been limited since Week 2 when he suffered a knee injury. Stefon McClure is likely to take a majority of the snaps at strong safety in Everett's likely absence.
More News
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Streaming Options
The bye weeks bring some opportunities in the streaming department and Austin Seferian-Jenkins...
-
Thursday Night breakdown
Carson Wentz thoroughly outplayed Cam Newton on Thursday night. Is he a more reliable Fantasy...
-
Things to know for Week 6
Adrian Peterson got a new home but does it matter? Heath Cummings talks that and more in Week...
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...