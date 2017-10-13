Everett (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Everett is still nursing the hamstring injury he suffered in Week 4 against the Chiefs, despite the bye week providing him additional recovery time. The third-year safety has just 14 tackles (nine solo) and a pass breakup through four games this season, partly due to the fact that his snaps have been limited since Week 2 when he suffered a knee injury. Stefon McClure is likely to take a majority of the snaps at strong safety in Everett's likely absence.