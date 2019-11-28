Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Logs limited practice
Everett (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Everett wasn't able to practice Wednesday, so Thursday's limited session represents tangible progress in his recovery. The depth safety and special-teams ace will need to fully clear the league's concussion protocol -- which includes meeting with an independent neurologist -- before retaking the field.
