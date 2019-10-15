Everett (ankle) will be out for a few weeks according to interim head coach Bill Callahan, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

What started as limited participation in practice last Thursday has now blossomed into a multiple week absence for the Washington safety. Look for Jeremy Reaves to see an uptick in reps during Everett's absence.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories