Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Practices fully Thursday
Everett (knee) was a full participant at the Redskins' practice Thursday.
Everett was diagnosed with a sprained MCL earlier this week, but it doesn't look as though he is going to miss any game action. The 25-year-old will likely be back at starting strong safety against the Raiders on Sunday, barring a setback.
