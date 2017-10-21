Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Questionable for Monday
Everett (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against Philadelphia.
Everett was a limited practice participant all week, so a return for him could be in store as Washington's beat up secondary braces itself for a red-hot Eagles passing game.
