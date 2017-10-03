Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Questionable to return Monday
Everett suffered a hamstring injury against the Chiefs on Monday and is questionable to return.
The Redskins already lost Josh Norman to a rib injury, and can ill afford another loss in the secondary. Stefan McClure is next up on Washington's depth chart if Everett is unable to return, and Montae Nicholson could also receive some snaps.
