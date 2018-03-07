Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Re-signs with Washington
The Redskins re-signed Everett to a multi-year contract Tuesday.
Everett was slated to enter the 2018 season as a restricted free agent and the Redskins opted for an undisclosed multi-year contract following his breakout season. The 26-year-old should compete for snaps at safety with Montae Nicholson and D.J. Swearinger, annd Su'a Cravens could potentially be in the mix, as well.
