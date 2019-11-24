Play

Everett (neck) was cleared to return to Sunday's game against the Lions, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Everett was checked out during halftime, and he's been deemed good to go. This is the safety's first game since Week 5. He's mainly used on special teams while filling a depth role at safety behind starters Landon Collins and Montae Nicholson.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories