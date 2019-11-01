Everett (ankle) was ruled out for Suday's game against the Bills, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Everett will miss his fourth straight game as he continues to battle the ankle injury. The 27-year-old will then have the Redskins' Week 10 bye before potentially missing any more games.

