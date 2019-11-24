Play

Everett was forced out of Sunday's game against the Lions with a head injury.

Everett spent time on the sidelines earlier in this contest due to a neck injury. It's unlikely the safety returns to action due to the nature of this issue, leaving Troy Apke as the only reserve safety behind Montae Nicholson and Landon Collins.

