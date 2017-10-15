Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Will miss Week 6 game
Everett (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
The Redskins will be down two starters in the secondary Sunday, as Everett joins cornerback Josh Norman (ribs) in street clothes. It's expected that Montae Nicholson will enter the starting lineup in place of Everett, who has compiled 14 tackles and one pass breakup over the Redskins' first four games.
