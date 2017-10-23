Redskins' Deshazor Everett: Will not play Monday
Everett (hamstring) is officially inactive for Monday's game against the Eagles.
Everett was listed as questionable after being a limited practice participant this week, but he will miss his second consecutive game. Stefan McClure (knee) and Montae Nicholson will likely see increased snap counts in the absence of Everett.
