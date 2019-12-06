Play

Interim coach Bill Callahan said Friday that Everett (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan Washington reports.

Everett is nursing a shoulder injury sustained during Week 13's win over the Panthers. As long as he's unable to play, Troy Apke and Jeremy Reaves stand to play expanded depth roles in Washington's secondary.

