Smith signed a contract with the Redskins on Monday, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the team's official site reports.

Smith's signing was overshadowed by Adrian Peterson inking a one-year deal with Washington as well. Smith, who had zero rushes and three catches for 27 yards in five games for the Dolphins in 2017, was brought in as preseason depth but is a long shot the team.

