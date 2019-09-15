Redskins' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Drawing start Sunday
Rodgers-Cromartie will start at cornerback in Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Cowboys, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
Rodgers-Cromartie is drawing the start while Quintin Dunbar (knee) is sidelined. The veteran corner saw just eight defensive snaps in Week 1 but he figures to be in line for a significant increase while in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Redskins' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Lacing up cleats again•
-
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Coming out of retirement•
-
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Announces retirement•
-
Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Forces fumble against Cleveland•
-
Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Will play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie: Questionable for Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 2.
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...