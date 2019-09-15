Rodgers-Cromartie will start at cornerback in Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Cowboys, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Rodgers-Cromartie is drawing the start while Quintin Dunbar (knee) is sidelined. The veteran corner saw just eight defensive snaps in Week 1 but he figures to be in line for a significant increase while in the starting lineup.

