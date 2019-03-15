Rodgers-Cromartie signed a contract with the Redskins on Friday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Rodgers-Cromartie appeared in seven games with the Raiders last season before announcing his retirement, but has decided to return to the NFL after a brief hiatus. The two-time Pro Bowler will reunite with Landon Collins in Washington's secondary, whom he played with from 2015-17 with the Giants. In his 11-year career, Rodgers-Cromartie has accumulated 451 tackles, 30 interceptions and seven forced fumbles.

More News
Our Latest Stories