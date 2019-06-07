Redskins' Donald Parham: Inks deal with Washington
Parham signed with the Redskins on Friday.
Parham was most recently let go by the Lions after just two days, but he will now have an opportunity to work with the Redskins during their offseason activities. Parham is a 6-foot-8 undrafted rookie tight end out of Stetson.
