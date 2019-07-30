Redskins' Donald Penn: Inks one-year deal
Penn will sign a one-year contract with the Redskins on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The veteran will add some insurance to the offensive line, as star Trent Williams continues to sit out training camp due to a fractured relationship with the franchise. Penn has had a solid career in the NFL to this point that is highlighted by three Pro Bowl appearances. As long as he gets up to speed, the 36-year-old should have a chance to compete for the starting left tackle role sans Williams.
