Hopkins converted all three field-goal tries during Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Bills.

Hopkins accounted for the entirety of Washington's points for a second straight week. In the last two games, Hopkins has exceeded his field-goal count from the first seven weeks of the season. He'll remain difficult to trust for fantasy production as long as the Redskins' inability to consistently move the offense lingers.

