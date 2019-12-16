Hopkins made two field goals and three extra points in Sunday's 37-27 loss to the Eagles.

Hopkins set a season high when he connected from 53 yards in the fourth quarter, and he drilled a 43-yarder on the next drive. The 29-year-old kicker is enjoying a decent season, as he's made 22 of 27 kicks (81 percent). The Redskins host the Giants in Week 16.