Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Converts all five kicks
Hopkins made both field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Eagles.
Hopkins had all but one extra-point in the first half as the Redskins jumped out to a 20-7 lead, but the offense slowed down significantly after halftime. The 28-year-old made the field goals from 41 and 48 yards after going 10-for-12 on 40-49-yard attempts in 2018. Next week the Redskins face a Cowboys defense that allowed 17 points to the Giants in Week 1.
