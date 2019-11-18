Redskins' Dustin Hopkins: Converts one of two FGs
Hopkins made one of two field-goal attempts during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Jets.
Hopkins had both attempts come during the second quarter, but he hit the right upright on the second attempt and didn't have another chance the rest of the game. The Redskins attempted two-point conversions on both their fourth-quarter touchdowns. Hopkins is 12-for-16 on field goals and 9-for-9 on extra points this season and is a risky fantasy option due to the struggling offense.
